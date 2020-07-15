National Peroxide consolidated net profit declines 82.62% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.15% to Rs 47.50 croreNet profit of National Peroxide declined 82.62% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.15% to Rs 47.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.35% to Rs 17.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.46% to Rs 191.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 402.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales47.5068.99 -31 191.23402.28 -52 OPM %19.6433.79 -13.3756.40 - PBDT9.8728.58 -65 40.79245.25 -83 PBT6.0826.29 -77 29.56236.02 -87 NP3.0417.49 -83 17.92153.80 -88
