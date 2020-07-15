National Peroxide consolidated net profit declines 82.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.15% to Rs 47.50 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 82.62% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.15% to Rs 47.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.35% to Rs 17.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.46% to Rs 191.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 402.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

47.5068.99191.23402.2819.6433.7913.3756.409.8728.5840.79245.256.0826.2929.56236.023.0417.4917.92153.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)