JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Opto Circuits (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 116.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Fineotex Chemical reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

National Peroxide consolidated net profit declines 82.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.15% to Rs 47.50 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 82.62% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.15% to Rs 47.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.35% to Rs 17.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.46% to Rs 191.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 402.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales47.5068.99 -31 191.23402.28 -52 OPM %19.6433.79 -13.3756.40 - PBDT9.8728.58 -65 40.79245.25 -83 PBT6.0826.29 -77 29.56236.02 -87 NP3.0417.49 -83 17.92153.80 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU