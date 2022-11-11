JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.14% to Rs 56.06 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies declined 7.14% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.14% to Rs 56.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.0638.36 46 OPM %7.748.47 -PBDT3.222.11 53 PBT2.061.40 47 NP1.301.40 -7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

