National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.14% to Rs 56.06 croreNet profit of National Plastic Technologies declined 7.14% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.14% to Rs 56.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.0638.36 46 OPM %7.748.47 -PBDT3.222.11 53 PBT2.061.40 47 NP1.301.40 -7
