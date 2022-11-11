National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.14% to Rs 56.06 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies declined 7.14% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.14% to Rs 56.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.0638.367.748.473.222.112.061.401.301.40

