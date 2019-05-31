National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 20.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 20.52 crore

Net profit of rose 20.41% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.06% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 77.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

