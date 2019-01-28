National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 40.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 74.06% to Rs 3.12 croreNet profit of National Standard (India) declined 40.99% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 74.06% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.1212.03 -74 OPM %-47.1210.64 -PBDT1.512.62 -42 PBT1.512.61 -42 NP0.951.61 -41
