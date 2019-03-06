National Steel & Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 151.47 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.91% to Rs 196.35 croreNet loss of National Steel & Agro Industries reported to Rs 151.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 80.91% to Rs 196.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1028.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales196.351028.58 -81 OPM %-55.263.94 -PBDT-139.6712.46 PL PBT-151.828.22 PL NP-151.476.26 PL
