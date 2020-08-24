National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 1073.55 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 65.76% to Rs 706.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 426.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 1073.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 812.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1073.55812.33 32 OPM %72.3964.51 -PBDT970.37679.42 43 PBT922.65638.78 44 NP706.33426.11 66

Mon, August 24 2020. 16:38 IST

