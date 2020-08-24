National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 1073.55 crore

Net profit of National Stock Exchange Of India rose 65.76% to Rs 706.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 426.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 1073.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 812.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1073.55812.3372.3964.51970.37679.42922.65638.78706.33426.11

