Natura Hue Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Natura Hue Chem standalone net profit rises 587.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Sadhana Nitro Chem approved sub-division of shares
Ashok Alco-Chem standalone net profit declines 69.62% in the June 2018 quarter
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 331.71% in the September 2018 quarter
Ashok Alco-Chem standalone net profit rises 191.67% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Natura Hue Chem reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.64 -100 OPM %018.75 -PBDT-0.510.12 PL PBT-0.510.12 PL NP-0.520.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU