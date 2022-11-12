Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 169.23% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Natural Biocon (India) declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 169.23% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.13 169 OPM %5.7138.46 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.020.05 -60 NP0.020.05 -60
