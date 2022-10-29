Natural Capsules consolidated net profit rises 104.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.21% to Rs 45.06 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules rose 104.21% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.21% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.45.0630.2021.3717.628.984.967.023.735.332.61

