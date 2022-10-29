Natural Capsules consolidated net profit rises 104.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.21% to Rs 45.06 croreNet profit of Natural Capsules rose 104.21% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.21% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.0630.20 49 OPM %21.3717.62 -PBDT8.984.96 81 PBT7.023.73 88 NP5.332.61 104
