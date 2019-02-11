JUST IN
Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Natural Capsules standalone net profit declines 49.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 15.33 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 49.21% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 15.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.3314.21 8 OPM %8.2812.03 -PBDT1.461.95 -25 PBT0.790.95 -17 NP0.320.63 -49

