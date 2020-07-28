JUST IN
Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 75.24% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net loss of Naturite Agro Products reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 75.24% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 160.09% to Rs 11.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.612.06 75 11.994.61 160 OPM %-16.625.83 -1.252.60 - PBDT-0.590.12 PL 0.150.11 36 PBT-0.630.09 PL 0.040.02 100 NP-0.620.11 PL 0.050.04 25

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 18:47 IST

