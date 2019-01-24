Navin Fluorine International standalone net profit declines 18.68% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales rise 2.06% to Rs 226.01 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 18.68% to Rs 38.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 47.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.06% to Rs 226.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 221.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales226.01221.45 2 OPM %23.2023.65 -PBDT62.6375.31 -17 PBT56.3266.01 -15 NP38.7847.69 -19
