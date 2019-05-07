Navin Fluorine International standalone net profit declines 8.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 244.27 crore

Net profit of declined 8.58% to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 244.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.03% to Rs 148.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 955.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 873.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

244.27208.42955.13873.4121.3722.0922.8424.1264.9465.60252.41300.6558.5358.13226.53262.4835.9139.28148.48178.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)