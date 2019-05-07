Navin Fluorine International standalone net profit declines 8.58% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 244.27 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 8.58% to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 244.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 208.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.03% to Rs 148.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 955.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 873.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales244.27208.42 17 955.13873.41 9 OPM %21.3722.09 -22.8424.12 - PBDT64.9465.60 -1 252.41300.65 -16 PBT58.5358.13 1 226.53262.48 -14 NP35.9139.28 -9 148.48178.96 -17

