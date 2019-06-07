Navkar Builders standalone net profit rises 27.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Navkar Corporation standalone net profit declines 63.15% in the March 2019 quarter
Navkar Corp soars about 49% in three sessions
Navkar Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Navkar Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Sebi exempts 2 family trusts related to Navkar Corporation from making open offer
-
Sales rise 31.99% to Rs 54.75 croreNet profit of Navkar Builders rose 27.95% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.99% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 929.63% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 166.66% to Rs 154.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.7541.48 32 154.8258.06 167 OPM %11.918.73 -6.164.72 - PBDT6.913.38 104 8.741.25 599 PBT6.623.20 107 7.860.46 1609 NP4.123.22 28 5.560.54 930
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU