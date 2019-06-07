Navkar Builders standalone net profit rises 27.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.99% to Rs 54.75 crore

Net profit of rose 27.95% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.99% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 929.63% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 166.66% to Rs 154.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

