Navkar Builders standalone net profit rises 27.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.99% to Rs 54.75 crore

Net profit of Navkar Builders rose 27.95% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.99% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 929.63% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 166.66% to Rs 154.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.7541.48 32 154.8258.06 167 OPM %11.918.73 -6.164.72 - PBDT6.913.38 104 8.741.25 599 PBT6.623.20 107 7.860.46 1609 NP4.123.22 28 5.560.54 930

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:31 IST

