Navkar Corporation standalone net profit declines 63.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 63.15% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 130.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 115.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.66% to Rs 52.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 482.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 428.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

