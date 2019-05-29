Navkar Corporation standalone net profit declines 63.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 130.09 croreNet profit of Navkar Corporation declined 63.15% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 130.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 115.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.66% to Rs 52.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 100.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 482.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 428.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales130.09115.08 13 482.58428.17 13 OPM %29.2343.00 -31.6238.89 - PBDT25.6346.04 -44 108.72151.33 -28 PBT15.8539.44 -60 68.71128.39 -46 NP10.1927.65 -63 52.82100.92 -48
