Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 98.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 218.90 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation rose 98.28% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 218.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.218.90214.7922.0921.9664.2632.8752.4818.8423.0811.64

