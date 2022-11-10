JUST IN
Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 98.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 218.90 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation rose 98.28% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 218.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales218.90214.79 2 OPM %22.0921.96 -PBDT64.2632.87 95 PBT52.4818.84 179 NP23.0811.64 98

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

