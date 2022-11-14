NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 2013.08 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 34.05% to Rs 95.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2013.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1856.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2013.081856.974.392.73132.5897.80131.4096.6495.4671.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)