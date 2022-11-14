NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 2013.08 croreNet profit of NBCC (India) rose 34.05% to Rs 95.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2013.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1856.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2013.081856.97 8 OPM %4.392.73 -PBDT132.5897.80 36 PBT131.4096.64 36 NP95.4671.21 34
