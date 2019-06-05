NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 158.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.78% to Rs 2.32 crore

Net profit of rose 158.46% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.78% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.85% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.23% to Rs 8.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

