NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 158.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.78% to Rs 2.32 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 158.46% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.78% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.85% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.23% to Rs 8.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.321.83 27 8.155.73 42 OPM %65.0935.52 -76.5667.02 - PBDT1.510.65 132 6.243.84 63 PBT1.510.65 132 6.243.84 63 NP1.680.65 158 6.103.84 59

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:58 IST

