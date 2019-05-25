NCC consolidated net profit rises 304.25% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.77% to Rs 3761.08 croreNet profit of NCC rose 304.25% to Rs 187.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.77% to Rs 3761.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2616.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 243.17% to Rs 578.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.69% to Rs 12895.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8390.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3761.082616.09 44 12895.648390.64 54 OPM %12.5911.38 -12.3510.40 - PBDT390.46202.64 93 1194.69514.48 132 PBT341.98159.59 114 1002.16342.97 192 NP187.5746.40 304 578.69168.63 243
