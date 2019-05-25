NCC consolidated net profit rises 304.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 43.77% to Rs 3761.08 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 304.25% to Rs 187.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.77% to Rs 3761.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2616.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 243.17% to Rs 578.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.69% to Rs 12895.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8390.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

