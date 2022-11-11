NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 364.97 croreNet profit of NCL Industries declined 90.31% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 364.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 415.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales364.97415.40 -12 OPM %6.4614.79 -PBDT22.8058.42 -61 PBT10.6847.02 -77 NP2.9830.74 -90
