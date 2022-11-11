NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 364.97 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 90.31% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 364.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 415.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.364.97415.406.4614.7922.8058.4210.6847.022.9830.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)