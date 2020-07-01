NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 71.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 246.87 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 71.05% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 246.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.51% to Rs 50.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 937.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 979.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

246.87270.51937.87979.889.1120.4714.8613.7617.3049.51111.31106.407.3838.2169.1961.117.6626.4650.8546.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)