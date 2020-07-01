NCL Industries standalone net profit declines 71.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.74% to Rs 246.87 croreNet profit of NCL Industries declined 71.05% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.74% to Rs 246.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 270.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.51% to Rs 50.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.29% to Rs 937.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 979.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales246.87270.51 -9 937.87979.88 -4 OPM %9.1120.47 -14.8613.76 - PBDT17.3049.51 -65 111.31106.40 5 PBT7.3838.21 -81 69.1961.11 13 NP7.6626.46 -71 50.8546.86 9
