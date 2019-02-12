NCL Research and Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 272.00% to Rs 0.93 croreNet Loss of NCL Research and Financial Services reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 272.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.930.25 272 OPM %-35.48-232.00 -PBDT-0.33-0.58 43 PBT-0.33-0.58 43 NP-0.33-0.58 43
