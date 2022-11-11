NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 221.88% to Rs 1.03 croreNet profit of NCL Research and Financial Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 221.88% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.030.32 222 OPM %24.2759.38 -PBDT0.250.18 39 PBT0.240.16 50 NP0.240.12 100
