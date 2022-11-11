NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 221.88% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 221.88% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.030.3224.2759.380.250.180.240.160.240.12

