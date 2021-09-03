NCLT OKs scheme of arrangement between Grasim and Indorama India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Indore Bench at Ahmedabad has sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Grasim Industries and Indorama India.
In November last year, the board of Grasim Industries approved the divestment of the company's fertiliser business, Indo Gulf Fertilisers (IGF), by way of a slump sale to Indorama India (IIP), a subsidiary of Indorama Corporation, Singapore (Indorama Corporation).
The transfer of the business will be for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 2,649 crore, to be paid by IIP to Grasim. This consideration is commensurate to the strength and future potential of the business.
Indo Gulf Fertilisers is engaged in manufacturing, trading, and sale of urea and other agri-inputs with a 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) urea manufacturing plant at Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh.
"The divestment of the Fertiliser Business is a significant value unlocking exercise for Grasim. It will further enable the Company to pursue growth opportunities in its core businesses," Grasim said in a statement last year.
Grasim Industries is a leading global producer of Viscose Staple Fibre, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player.
On a consolidated basis, Grasim Industries' net profit jumped 612% to Rs 1,667 crore on 53% rise in revenue to Rs 19,919 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The Grasim Industries scrip was up 0.88% at Rs 1513.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU