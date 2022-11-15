Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 388.64 croreNet loss of Nectar Lifescience reported to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 388.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 364.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales388.64364.56 7 OPM %-1.907.53 -PBDT-17.6814.55 PL PBT-32.470.39 PL NP-22.471.86 PL
