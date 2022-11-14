Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 6.19 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 27.22% to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.196.93 -11 OPM %2.2614.29 -PBDT9.998.16 22 PBT9.818.00 23 NP8.886.98 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:21 IST

