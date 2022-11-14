Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.53% in the March 2022 quarter
South East Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Tine Agro appoints Managing director
Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves acquisition of stake in solar company
IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.91% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 6.19 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 27.22% to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.196.93 -11 OPM %2.2614.29 -PBDT9.998.16 22 PBT9.818.00 23 NP8.886.98 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU