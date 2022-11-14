Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 6.19 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 27.22% to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6.196.932.2614.299.998.169.818.008.886.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)