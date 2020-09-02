Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2020 quarter
Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.78% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 8.40 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 61.07% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.407.28 15 OPM %-4.29-7.83 -PBDT4.742.99 59 PBT4.592.77 66 NP4.512.80 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU