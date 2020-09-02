Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 8.40 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 61.07% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.407.28-4.29-7.834.742.994.592.774.512.80

