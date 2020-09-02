JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Government To Table Three Bills On Labour Reforms In Upcoming Parliament Session
Business Standard

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 8.40 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 61.07% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.407.28 15 OPM %-4.29-7.83 -PBDT4.742.99 59 PBT4.592.77 66 NP4.512.80 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU