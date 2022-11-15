Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 75.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 129.56% to Rs 62.83 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 75.34% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 129.56% to Rs 62.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.62.8327.371.272.960.310.370.210.270.180.73

