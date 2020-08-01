NEL Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 606.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 94.45% to Rs 3.73 crore

Net Loss of NEL Holdings reported to Rs 606.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.45% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 718.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 165.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.12% to Rs 41.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.7367.1641.65112.92167.29-62.70-144.23-61.53-15.85-30.34-145.75-164.15-16.57-22.38-147.68-164.57-606.21-23.88-718.98-165.50

