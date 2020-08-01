NEL Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 606.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Holiday in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday
7 Islamic State militants escape jail in NE Syria; 4 caught
Virus could spread faster in camps than on ships: NGO
STEL Holdings standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Equitas Holdings standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 94.45% to Rs 3.73 croreNet Loss of NEL Holdings reported to Rs 606.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.45% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 718.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 165.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.12% to Rs 41.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.7367.16 -94 41.65112.92 -63 OPM %167.29-62.70 --144.23-61.53 - PBDT-15.85-30.34 48 -145.75-164.15 11 PBT-16.57-22.38 26 -147.68-164.57 10 NP-606.21-23.88 -2439 -718.98-165.50 -334
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU