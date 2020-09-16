JUST IN
NEL Holdings South reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.89% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net Loss of NEL Holdings South reported to Rs 51.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.89% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.446.73 -49 OPM %-37.50-63.60 -PBDT-51.61-27.20 -90 PBT-51.66-27.28 -89 NP-51.46-27.32 -88

