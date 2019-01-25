NELCO consolidated net profit rises 16.62% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.59% to Rs 45.28 croreNet profit of NELCO rose 16.62% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 45.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales45.2837.24 22 OPM %19.6619.31 -PBDT8.356.92 21 PBT5.104.58 11 NP4.003.43 17
