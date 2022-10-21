NELCO consolidated net profit rises 31.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.23% to Rs 75.44 croreNet profit of NELCO rose 31.47% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.23% to Rs 75.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.4461.22 23 OPM %19.0218.75 -PBDT13.0010.06 29 PBT6.294.54 39 NP4.473.40 31
