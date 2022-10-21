NELCO consolidated net profit rises 31.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.23% to Rs 75.44 crore

Net profit of NELCO rose 31.47% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.23% to Rs 75.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.4461.2219.0218.7513.0010.066.294.544.473.40

