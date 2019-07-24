NELCO standalone net profit rises 136.55% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.22% to Rs 9.18 croreNet profit of NELCO rose 136.55% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 12.22% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales9.188.18 12 OPM %21.244.89 -PBDT2.233.08 -28 PBT2.102.90 -28 NP6.862.90 137
