JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

NESCO standalone net profit rises 20.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 93.51 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 20.08% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 93.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.98% to Rs 180.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 359.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 303.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales93.5175.54 24 359.05303.65 18 OPM %69.7970.08 -64.4171.01 - PBDT77.1157.44 34 259.56246.12 5 PBT74.5554.43 37 247.69235.09 5 NP51.3742.78 20 180.18176.69 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements