NESCO standalone net profit rises 20.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 93.51 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 20.08% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 93.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.98% to Rs 180.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 176.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 359.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 303.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales93.5175.54 24 359.05303.65 18 OPM %69.7970.08 -64.4171.01 - PBDT77.1157.44 34 259.56246.12 5 PBT74.5554.43 37 247.69235.09 5 NP51.3742.78 20 180.18176.69 2
