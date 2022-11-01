Nestle India Ltd spurts 1.01%

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20570, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% jump in NIFTY and a 15.22% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44296.3, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24434 shares today, compared to the daily average of 58452 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

