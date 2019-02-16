Nestle India standalone net profit rises 9.60% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 2878.83 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 9.60% to Rs 341.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 311.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 2878.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2589.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.16% to Rs 1606.93 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 1225.19 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 11216.23 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 9952.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2878.832589.64 11 11216.239952.53 13 OPM %19.1220.60 -23.3421.07 - PBDT600.62561.17 7 2764.622181.55 27 PBT522.20477.41 9 2428.951839.30 32 NP341.76311.83 10 1606.931225.19 31
