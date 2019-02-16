Nestle India standalone net profit rises 9.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 2878.83 crore

Net profit of rose 9.60% to Rs 341.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 311.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 2878.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2589.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.16% to Rs 1606.93 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 1225.19 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 11216.23 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 9952.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

2878.832589.6411216.239952.5319.1220.6023.3421.07600.62561.172764.622181.55522.20477.412428.951839.30341.76311.831606.931225.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)