Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 88.89% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Netlink Solutions (India) rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.09 -89 OPM %-2100.00-211.11 -PBDT0.120.25 -52 PBT0.110.24 -54 NP0.150.14 7
