Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.78% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.78% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.013.647.965.220.160.190.040.160.040.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)