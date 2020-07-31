Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.78% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of Netripples Software declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.78% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.013.64 -45 OPM %7.965.22 -PBDT0.160.19 -16 PBT0.040.16 -75 NP0.040.13 -69
