Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 68.54% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 24.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

