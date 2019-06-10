JUST IN
Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 68.54% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 68.54% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 24.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.502.67 69 24.9925.67 -3 OPM %1.784.49 -2.922.92 - PBDT0.080.12 -33 0.730.75 -3 PBT0.030.08 -63 0.470.49 -4 NP0.130.06 117 0.440.39 13

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 16:23 IST

