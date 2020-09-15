Nettlinx consolidated net profit declines 64.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx declined 64.41% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.225.9413.1643.100.671.870.531.610.421.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)