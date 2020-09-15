JUST IN
Nettlinx consolidated net profit declines 64.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx declined 64.41% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.225.94 22 OPM %13.1643.10 -PBDT0.671.87 -64 PBT0.531.61 -67 NP0.421.18 -64

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:46 IST

