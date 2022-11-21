Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 61.1, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% rally in NIFTY and a 8.39% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.1, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 18138.9. The Sensex is at 61093.31, down 0.92%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has eased around 4.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1991.15, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

