Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurts 4.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.7, up 4.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 166.04% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 57.32% jump in the Nifty Media.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.7, up 4.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 33.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2427.4, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

