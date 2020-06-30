Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 96.40% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net Loss of Neueon Towers reported to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 289.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 96.40% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 222.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 674.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.98% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.267.23 -96 2.9441.90 -93 OPM %-376.92-2685.20 --3529.59-1187.14 - PBDT-5.04-262.44 98 -119.97-565.74 79 PBT-28.42-285.56 90 -214.14-659.53 68 NP-30.48-289.75 89 -222.29-674.96 67

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 13:47 IST

