Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 88.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 293.71 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 88.81% to Rs 38.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 293.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 257.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales293.71257.85 14 OPM %23.5916.61 -PBDT66.3639.56 68 PBT53.1927.58 93 NP38.4620.37 89
