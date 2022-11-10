Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 88.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 293.71 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 88.81% to Rs 38.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 293.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 257.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

