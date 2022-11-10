JUST IN
Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter
New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 105.80 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 0.17% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 105.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales105.8091.21 16 OPM %18.3416.08 -PBDT20.6918.69 11 PBT15.9113.90 14 NP12.0112.03 0

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

