New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 105.80 croreNet profit of New Delhi Television declined 0.17% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 105.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales105.8091.21 16 OPM %18.3416.08 -PBDT20.6918.69 11 PBT15.9113.90 14 NP12.0112.03 0
