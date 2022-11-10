New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 105.80 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 0.17% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 105.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.105.8091.2118.3416.0820.6918.6915.9113.9012.0112.03

