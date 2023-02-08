New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 53.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 105.37 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 53.29% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 105.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.37116.3621.1733.2024.8339.0920.1934.3712.9127.64

