JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 78.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 8.15% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 53.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 105.37 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 53.29% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 105.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.37116.36 -9 OPM %21.1733.20 -PBDT24.8339.09 -36 PBT20.1934.37 -41 NP12.9127.64 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU