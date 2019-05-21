New Delhi Television reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.85 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 102.24 croreNet profit of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 102.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 80.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 398.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 425.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales102.24105.60 -3 398.50425.64 -6 OPM %16.88-12.87 -9.57-9.33 - PBDT22.74-12.94 LP 36.47-44.49 LP PBT20.23-16.39 LP 24.55-59.94 LP NP11.85-17.33 LP 10.23-80.00 LP
