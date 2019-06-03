JUST IN
New Light Apparels standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 4.71 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 22.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.714.50 5 22.5511.99 88 OPM %3.400.67 -2.571.58 - PBDT0.100.03 233 0.430.20 115 PBT0.080.02 300 0.380.16 138 NP0.060.01 500 0.290.12 142

