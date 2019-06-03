New Light Apparels standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 4.71 crore

Net profit of rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 22.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

4.714.5022.5511.993.400.672.571.580.100.030.430.200.080.020.380.160.060.010.290.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)