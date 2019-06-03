New Light Apparels standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks response from Anil Ambani on Ericsson's contempt petition
New Delhi Television reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.85 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
Reliance Infrastructure Q3 net up 8 pc to Rs 325 cr
RCOM stocks jump 10% after it pays dues to Ericsson
-
Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 4.71 croreNet profit of New Light Apparels rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 22.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.714.50 5 22.5511.99 88 OPM %3.400.67 -2.571.58 - PBDT0.100.03 233 0.430.20 115 PBT0.080.02 300 0.380.16 138 NP0.060.01 500 0.290.12 142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU