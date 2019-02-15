Newtime Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Computer Point standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2018 quarter
Grovy India standalone net profit rises 3300.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Bio Green Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Interface Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Newtime Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.130 0 OPM %-538.460 -PBDT0.20-0.26 LP PBT0.20-0.26 LP NP0.20-0.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU