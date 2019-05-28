Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 231.58% to Rs 0.63 croreNet Loss of Next Mediaworks reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 231.58% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 85.90% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.630.19 232 1.450.78 86 OPM %-39.68-184.21 --91.03-162.82 - PBDT-0.41-0.34 -21 -1.92-1.28 -50 PBT-0.40-0.34 -18 -1.93-1.29 -50 NP-0.40-0.36 -11 -1.93-1.31 -47
